Si eres fanático del béisbol y de los cómics de D.C., es mejor que mires hacia otro lado y no sigas leyendo.
Hoy, Minor League Baseball anuncia una asociación con Marvel Entertainment al lanzar logotipos de nuevo diseño de los famosos superhéroes para los 96 equipos que participan en una nueva campaña llamada "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond".
Los nuevos logotipos creados por Marvel con las marcas y mascotas únicas de los equipos de las Ligas Menores se usarán en el campo en 2023.
MiLB y Marvel darán a conocer los nuevos logotipos a lo largo de octubre y noviembre. El día 18 del mes se espera que los 96 equipos tengan su logo, lanzamiento de merchandising exclusivo y gorra.
96 equipos MiLB participantes usarán uniformes completos con los logotipos diseñados por Marvel para al menos un juego con el tema "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" en 2023 y 2024.
Además, Marvel ha creado una serie de cómics "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" para los fanáticos de MiLB que se distribuirá en los estadios de MiLB participantes durante las próximas dos temporadas.
Los equipos de la Liga Menor de Filadelfia que optan por la asociación con Marvel incluyen: Clearwater Threshers, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Los Reading Fightin Phils no fueron mencionados en el comunicado de prensa.
Los fanáticos pueden seguir las celebraciones de presentación visitando www.MiLB.com/marvel para ver cada nuevo logotipo y obtener más información sobre MiLB y la asociación de varios años de Marvel.
ENGLISH:
If you're a baseball and D.C. Comics fan, you might as well look away and not read on.
Today Minor League Baseball announces a partnership with Marvel Entertainment by releasing newly designed logos of the famous superheroes for the 96 teams participating in a new campaign called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond".
The new Marvel-created logos featuring the Minor League teams unique brands and mascots will be worn on the field in 2023.
MiLB and Marvel will unveil the new logos throughout October and November. The 18th of the month is expected that all 96 teams have their logo, exclusive merchandise lauche and cap.
96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond”-themed game in 2023 and 2024.
Additionally, Marvel has created a “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” comic book series for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks throughout the next two seasons.
Philadelphia Minor League teams opting into the Marvel partnership include: Clearwater Threshers, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The Reading Fightin Phils were not mentioned in the press release.
Fans can follow along during the unveiling celebrations by visiting www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel’s multi-year partnership.