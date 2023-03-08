 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east
central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Janeyda Ortíz rompiendo barreras en la Lucha Libre grecorromana en Bethlehem

  • 0

Janeyda Ortiz está marcando la diferencia en el mundo de la lucha libre grecorromana, un deporte dominado por hombres.

Se enamoró del deporte cuando su amiga la invitó a una sesión de entrenamiento y cuando se transfirió a Liberty en su tercer año de secundaria, se conectó con las personas adecuadas para estar en el equipo de lucha.

El año pasado compitió mayormente con hombres. Según Ortiz, eso la ayudó a convertirse en una mejor deportista. Este año, ocupó el segundo lugar en los campeonatos regionales y avanzó al torneo estatales PIAA que será el 12 de marzo en Harrisburg.

Ortiz espera que su pasión por la lucha pueda inspirar a otras mujeres jóvenes en el área a seguir sus pasos y tener una mentalidad sin miedo cuando se esfuerzan por salir de su zona de confort.

Ortiz está en su último año en Liberty High School y declaró su interés en asistir a la universidad para su educación, continuar con su deporte amado y también con esperanzas de algún día llegar a los Juegos Olímpicos para luchar.

Apoyen a sus deportistas locales.

ENGLISH:

Janeyda Ortiz is making a difference in the world of wrestling, a sport dominated by men.

She fell in love with the sport when her friend invited her to a training session and when she transferred to Liberty her junior year of High School, she connected with the right people to be on the team.

Last year she competed with mostly men. According to Ortiz, that helped her to become a better athlete. This year, she placed 2nd in the regional championships and has advanced to the state champions on March 12th in Harrisburg.

Ortiz hopes that her passion for wrestling could inspire other young females in the area to follow in her footsteps and to have the no fear mentality when they strive to get out of their comfort zone.

Ortiz is in her last year at Liberty High School and declared her interest to attend college for her education and to also wrestle with hopes of one day making it to the Olympics.

Support your local athletes.

