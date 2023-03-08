Janeyda Ortíz rompiendo barreras en la Lucha Libre grecorromana en Bethlehem

Janeyda Ortiz está marcando la diferencia en el mundo de la lucha libre grecorromana, un deporte dominado por hombres.
Se enamoró del deporte cuando su amiga la invitó a una sesión de entrenamiento y cuando se transfirió a Liberty en su tercer año de secundaria, se conectó con las personas adecuadas para estar en el equipo de lucha.
El año pasado compitió mayormente con hombres. Según Ortiz, eso la ayudó a convertirse en una mejor deportista. Este año, ocupó el segundo lugar en los campeonatos regionales y avanzó al torneo estatales PIAA que será el 12 de marzo en Harrisburg.
Ortiz espera que su pasión por la lucha pueda inspirar a otras mujeres jóvenes en el área a seguir sus pasos y tener una mentalidad sin miedo cuando se esfuerzan por salir de su zona de confort.
Ortiz está en su último año en Liberty High School y declaró su interés en asistir a la universidad para su educación, continuar con su deporte amado y también con esperanzas de algún día llegar a los Juegos Olímpicos para luchar.
Apoyen a sus deportistas locales.
Hoy el reportaje de Janeyda Ortíz y como rompe barreras en Liberty High School de #Bethlehempa pic.twitter.com/IqJlatBRbn— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) March 8, 2023
ENGLISH:
Janeyda Ortiz is making a difference in the world of wrestling, a sport dominated by men.
She fell in love with the sport when her friend invited her to a training session and when she transferred to Liberty her junior year of High School, she connected with the right people to be on the team.
Last year she competed with mostly men. According to Ortiz, that helped her to become a better athlete. This year, she placed 2nd in the regional championships and has advanced to the state champions on March 12th in Harrisburg.
Ortiz hopes that her passion for wrestling could inspire other young females in the area to follow in her footsteps and to have the no fear mentality when they strive to get out of their comfort zone.
Ortiz is in her last year at Liberty High School and declared her interest to attend college for her education and to also wrestle with hopes of one day making it to the Olympics.
Support your local athletes.