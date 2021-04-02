You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Segura en su momento

Jean Segura sobre su 'walk-off', fans volviendo al estadio y su canción cuando va a batear

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Jean Segura de los Phillies dice estar contento y enfocado en ganar tras el batazo que dio la victoria por 3-2 sobre los Atlanta Braves el 1 de abril.

El pelotero también indicó su felicidad y entusiasmo por la llegada de los fans del estadio.

Si en algún momento va al estadio y cuando le toque a Segura a batear, escuchará una canción latina llamada 'Bebote'.

ENGLISH:

Jean Segura of the Phillies says he is happy and focused on winning after the hit that gave the Atlanta Braves 3-2 victory on April 1st.

The player also indicated his happiness and enthusiasm for the arrival of the stadium fans.

If he ever goes to the stadium and when it's Segura's turn to hit, he'll hear a Latin song called 'Bebote'

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic