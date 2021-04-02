Jean Segura sobre su 'walk-off', fans volviendo al estadio y su canción cuando va a batear

Jean Segura de los Phillies dice estar contento y enfocado en ganar tras el batazo que dio la victoria por 3-2 sobre los Atlanta Braves el 1 de abril.
El pelotero también indicó su felicidad y entusiasmo por la llegada de los fans del estadio.
Si en algún momento va al estadio y cuando le toque a Segura a batear, escuchará una canción latina llamada 'Bebote'.
ENGLISH:
Jean Segura of the Phillies says he is happy and focused on winning after the hit that gave the Atlanta Braves 3-2 victory on April 1st.
The player also indicated his happiness and enthusiasm for the arrival of the stadium fans.
If he ever goes to the stadium and when it's Segura's turn to hit, he'll hear a Latin song called 'Bebote'