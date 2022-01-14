Jeffrey Villanueva se convierte en el primer boxeador de Reading, Pensilvania, que firma con Hard Hitting Promotions.
El trato se hizo oficial hoy en el gimnasio donde entrena Villanueva.
Jeffrey aún tiene que debutar en su amado deporte, pero está ansioso por mostrarle a la región de qué está hecho en el ring.
Hard Hitting Promotions es la única compañía latina en el sureste de Pensilvania y es conocida por tener peleas memorables con muchos boxeadores locales del área.
No se pierda las imágenes y declaraciones de Jeffrey Villanueva con su nueva empresa esta noche a las 6:30 p.m. en WBPH Canal 60 o por internet en vuit.com.
El programa se volverá a emitir a las 11 p.m. en WFMZ Canal 69.
