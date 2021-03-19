Jim Curtin habla de Stuart Findlay, José Martínez a cara de amistoso vs. Fire

El sábado, 20 de marzo el Filadelfia Union disputará su segundo partido amistoso de la pretemporada 2021 ante el Fuego de Chicago y se podrá por internet aquí a partir de las 3 p.m.
El amistoso será la primera vez que fanáticos podrán ver a las estrellas locales en acción y cómo se preparan para su primer enfrentamiento ante el Saprissa en la Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf.
Curtin señaló que el defensa escocés Stuart Findlay aun no llega al club por motivos de su visa.
El entrenador indicó que Sergio Santos es el único jugador lesionado y que José Martínez superó su molestia en la rodilla.
El venezolano jugó 30 minutos en el primer amistoso y el sábado jugará mas tiempo.
ENGLISH:
On Saturday, March 20, the Philadelphia Union will play its second friendly game of the 2021 preseason against the Chicago Fire and it will be available online here starting at 3 p.m.
The friendly will be the first time fans will be able to see the local stars in action and how they prepare for their first meeting with Saprissa in the Concacaf Champions League.
Curtin noted that Scottish defender Stuart Findlay has not yet arrived at the club due to his visa situation.
The coach indicated that Sergio Santos is the only injured player and that José Martínez overcame his knee discomfort.
The Venezuelan played 30 minutes in the first friendly and this Saturday he'll have more minutes.