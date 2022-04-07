Jim Curtin revela porqué José Martínez podría estar jugando sus últimos partidos con Filadelfia

 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey...Gloucester and
Salem. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh,
Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 946 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.50 inches of rain have
fallen. There are also flood warnings in effect for the East
Branch Brandywine Creek and Perkiomen Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Wilmington, Newark, West
Chester, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, and Lansdale.
- This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2.
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15.
Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and
349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon,
Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 955 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks,
Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, and
Hellertown.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and
314.
Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 97.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks
County, the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and parts of northern,
central and southwestern New Jersey.

* WHEN...Until 2:00 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move
through our region into early tonight. Rainfall totals for
the entire day should range generally from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
However, locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you live in flood prone area, be sure to remain alert in case a
flood warning is issued.

&&

Jim Curtin revela porqué José Martínez podría estar jugando sus últimos partidos con Filadelfia

  • Comments

El jueves Jim Curtin argumentó porqué considera que José Martínez es el mejor mediocampista defensivo en la liga estadounidense MLS.

Durante conferencia de prensa, el entrenador de la Unión dijo, "La importancia que trae a nuestra formación de un diamante, el hace el trabajo de dos personas. José cubre el terreno y sabe recuperar el balón. Normalmente le pedimos que marque al mejor jugador y lo hace".

Entre su respuesta declaró, "Ha llamado la atención de los equipos de Europa, lo que es bueno para él, no bueno para la Unión. Realmente está mejorando cada semana".

Martínez no ha jugador para un club europeo en su trayectoria como profesional. Pero si continúa en su buen momento es posible que un club del viejo continente toque la puerta de la franquicia del sur este de Pensilvania.

Filadelfia recibe al Crew de Columbus el sábado a las 6 p.m.

ENGLISH:

On Thursday Jim Curtin made his case as to why he considers José Martínez to be the best defensive midfielder in Major League Soccer.

During his video press conference, the coach of the Union said, "The importance that he brings to our formation at the base of a diamond. You have to do the job of two players and José does that with the ground that he covers, with the ball winning that he has. We ask him to usually take away the oppositions best player and he does that."

As Curtin was explaining Martinez's moment in the club he declared, " He's drawn the attention of teams in Europe which is good for him not good for the Union. He's really getting better and better each week."

Martínez has not played for a European club in his professional career. But if he continues in his good form, it is possible that a club from the old continent knocks on the southeastern Pennsylvania franchises' door.

Philadelphia hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday at 6 p.m.

