Jim Curtin revela porqué José Martínez podría estar jugando sus últimos partidos con Filadelfia

El jueves Jim Curtin argumentó porqué considera que José Martínez es el mejor mediocampista defensivo en la liga estadounidense MLS.
Durante conferencia de prensa, el entrenador de la Unión dijo, "La importancia que trae a nuestra formación de un diamante, el hace el trabajo de dos personas. José cubre el terreno y sabe recuperar el balón. Normalmente le pedimos que marque al mejor jugador y lo hace".
Entre su respuesta declaró, "Ha llamado la atención de los equipos de Europa, lo que es bueno para él, no bueno para la Unión. Realmente está mejorando cada semana".
Martínez no ha jugador para un club europeo en su trayectoria como profesional. Pero si continúa en su buen momento es posible que un club del viejo continente toque la puerta de la franquicia del sur este de Pensilvania.
Filadelfia recibe al Crew de Columbus el sábado a las 6 p.m.
ENGLISH:
On Thursday Jim Curtin made his case as to why he considers José Martínez to be the best defensive midfielder in Major League Soccer.
During his video press conference, the coach of the Union said, "The importance that he brings to our formation at the base of a diamond. You have to do the job of two players and José does that with the ground that he covers, with the ball winning that he has. We ask him to usually take away the oppositions best player and he does that."
As Curtin was explaining Martinez's moment in the club he declared, " He's drawn the attention of teams in Europe which is good for him not good for the Union. He's really getting better and better each week."
Martínez has not played for a European club in his professional career. But if he continues in his good form, it is possible that a club from the old continent knocks on the southeastern Pennsylvania franchises' door.
Philadelphia hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday at 6 p.m.