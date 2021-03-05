Los Sixers terminan la primera mitad de la temporada con un récord de 24 victorias y 12 derrotas (1er lugar en la Conferencia Este).
El más reciente partido fue el miércoles, 3 de marzo donde Filadelfia derrotó al Jazz de Utah 131 a 123.
Joel Embiid anotó un total de 40 puntos.
Después del encuentro reveló que su visión es tanto marcar la diferencia en el ataque. Su enfoque es ganar el premio como el mejor jugador defensivo en la NBA.
ENGLISH:
The Sixers finish the first half of the season with a record of 24 wins and 12 losses (1st place in the Eastern Conference).
The most recent game was on Wednesday, March 3. Philadelphia defeated the Utah Jazz 131-123.
Joel Embiid scored a total of 40 points.
After the match he revealed that his vision is not so much to make a difference in the attack. His focus is winning the award as the best defensive player in the NBA.