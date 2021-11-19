Jonathan Rodríguez busca la 2a victoria de 2021 el sábado en Filadelfia

Jonathan Rodríguez subirá al ring el sábado por segunda vez en 2021 y buscará su segunda victoria del año.
El pugilista de Bethlehem enfrentará a Roberto Pucheta en el 2300 Arena de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
La última pelea de Rodríguez fue el 5 de junio y derrotó a Sebastián Baltazar por decisión unánime.
Rodríguez vs. Pucheta está programado para seis asaltos en la división de peso gallo.
ENGLISH:
Jonathan Rodríguez will step in the ring on Saturday for the second time in 2021 and will look for his second win of the year.
The Bethlehem fighter will face Roberto Pucheta at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Rodríguez last fought on june 5th and defeated Sebastian Baltazar by unanimous decision.
Rodríguez vs. Pucheta is scheduled for six rounds in the Bantamweight division.
