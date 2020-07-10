Las Vegas, Nv.-  En una batalla a seis asaltos de invictos prospectos de peso junior ligero, Joshafat Ortiz (8-0, 4 KOs) superó a Joshua Orta (6-1, 2 KOs) por decisión mayoritaria (57-57, 58-56 2x). Ortiz barrió las primeros cuatro asaltos en dos de las tarjetas de los jueces.

Recommended for you