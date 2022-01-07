Julián Carranza usará el 9 ¿Quién fue el último en usar ese número en la Unión de Filadelfia?

El Philadelphia Union publicó un breve clip en Twitter dando a los fanáticos un ojo sobre qué número usará Julián Carranza en la parte posterior de su camiseta.
Según el video, usará el número nueve.
👀 9⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/CivuG68xli— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) January 7, 2022
El último jugador que lució ese número fue FaFa Picault, que permaneció tres temporadas en Filadelfia.
Carranza es de Argentina y fue prestado por Inter Miami.
ENGLISH
The Philadelphia Union published a short clip on Twitter giving fans a eye on what number Julián Carranza will wear on the back of his shirt.
According to the video, he will wear the number nine.
👀 9⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/CivuG68xli— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) January 7, 2022
The last player who wore that number was FaFa Picault, who stayed three seasons with Philadelphia.
Carranza is from Argentina and is on loan from Inter Miami.