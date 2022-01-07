 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren Counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh, and Berks Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Julián Carranza usará el 9 ¿Quién fue el último en usar ese número en la Unión de Filadelfia?

  • Updated
El Philadelphia Union publicó un breve clip en Twitter dando a los fanáticos un ojo sobre qué número usará Julián Carranza en la parte posterior de su camiseta.

Según el video, usará el número nueve.

El último jugador que lució ese número fue FaFa Picault, que permaneció tres temporadas en Filadelfia.

Carranza es de Argentina y fue prestado por Inter Miami.

ENGLISH

The Philadelphia Union published a short clip on Twitter giving fans a eye on what number Julián Carranza will wear on the back of his shirt.

According to the video, he will wear the number nine.

The last player who wore that number was FaFa Picault, who stayed three seasons with Philadelphia.

Carranza is from Argentina and is on loan from Inter Miami.

Tags