Kauffman sobre su evento el 20 de mayo: 'En papel una de mis mejores carteleras'

Estamos a menos de 24 horas para 'Ring Wars IV' organizado por Kings Promotons de Reading, Pensilvania en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia.
El evento se llevará a cabo el sábado, 20 de mayo a partir de las 7 p.m. Para comprar entradas ingrese aquí.
69 Deportes ha estado siguiendo de cerca el evento que traerá emoción a cualquier aficionado del boxeo. Mikenna Tansley habló ante el lente del canal donde declaró su felicidad de pelear en la ciudad de 'Brotherly Love'.
Marshall Kauffman, dueño de Kings Promotions, habló de su cartelera. "Probablemente en papel, una de mis mejores carteleras. En la pelea principal tengo un chico llamado Djamel Dahou que tiene record invicto de 18 victorias con seis nocauts. Enfrentarme a Estivan Falcao. La pelea co-estelar tengo a James Bernadin que pelea contra un boxeador llamado Iván Jiménez por el cinturón de la NABF".
El viernes 19 de mayo habrá más detalles de la cartelera. Julián González de Reading subirá al cuadrilátero en busca de emocionar al público.
No se lo pierda.
ENGLISH:
We're less than 24 hours away from 'Ring Wars IV' hosted by Kings Promotons of Reading, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 starting at 7 p.m. To buy tickets go here.
69 Deportes has been closely following the event that will bring excitement to any boxing fan. Mikenna Tansley spoke before the lens of the channel where she declared her happiness to fight in the city of 'Brotherly Love'.
Marshall Kauffman, owner of Kings Promotions, talked about his billboard. "Probably one of my best cards on paper. In the main fight I have a guy named Djamel Dahou who has an undefeated record of 18 wins with six knockouts. Facing Estivan Falcao. The co-feature I have James Bernadin who fights a boxer named Iván Jiménez for the NABF belt".
On Friday, May 19, there will be more details of the billboard. Julián González from Reading will enter the ring looking to excite the public.
He won't miss it.