Kayla Hracho pone en alto la ciudad de Reading y el Valle Lehigh en las Artes Marciales Mixtas.
La peleadora pisará la jaula el cinco de marzo en el estado de Mississippi y buscará su cuarta victoria como profesional ante Emily King.
La pelea es sumamente importante para Kayla quien ahora reside en el estado de Florida.
El combate se podrá ver en la página ufc fight pass.
El viernes conozca más de la peleadora a las 6:30 p.m. (WBPH Canal 60) y 11 p.m. en WFMZ Canal 69 o vuit.com.
ENGLISH:
Kayla Hracho puts the city of Reading and the Lehigh Valley high in Mixed Martial Arts.
The fighter will step on the cage on March 5 in the state of Mississippi and will seek her fourth victory as a professional against Emily King.
The fight is extremely important to Kayla who now resides in the state of Florida.
The fight can be seen on the ufc fight pass.
The Spanish version of the this story will air on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WBPH Ch. 60, 11 p.m. on WFMZ Ch. 69 or on vuit.com