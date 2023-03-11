Kermit Cintrón anuncia su regreso al boxeo en el 2023

Kermit Cintrón subió al ring la noche del viernes (10 de marzo) como parte de la cartelera de Kings Promotions en el Wind Creek Events Center en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.
Si bien Cintrón protagonizó una pelea de exhibición, pronto sus golpes significarán mucho más.
Habló con 69 Deportes antes de su exhibición y anunció que sale del retiro y volverá al boxeo en 2023.
Cintrón pronto anunciará la fecha de la pelea, pero tiene los ojos puestos en Sergio Martínez.
Cintrón tiene una carrera estelar en el boxeo. Con un récord de 39-6-3, Cintrón ha peleado contra algunos de los nombres más importantes del deporte.
Su última pelea fue en 2018 en el Sands Events Center de Bethlehem contra Marquis Taylor.
Sobre Sergio Martínez, ambos se enfrentaron en 2009 donde la pelea terminó en empate.
ENGLISH:
Kermit Cintrón stepped in the ring on Friday night (March 10) as part of the Kings Promotions fight card at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Eventhough Cintrón starred in an exhibition fight, soon the his punches will mean alot more.
He spoke to 69 Deportes before his exhibition and announced he's coming out of retirement and will return to boxing in 2023.
Cintrón will soon announce a fight date but he has his eyes on Sergio Martinez.
Cintron has a stellar boxing career. With a record of 39-6-3, Cintrón has fought against some of the biggest names in the sport.
His last fight was on 2018 at the Sands Events Center in Bethlehem against Marquis Taylor.
On Sergio Martínez, they both faced eachother in 2009 where the match ended in a draw.