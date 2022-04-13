La clave de Easton H.S. para ganar campeonatos en el 2022

Easton High School lleva un récord invicto de siete victorias y es una fuerza en el deporte.
Con miras al próximo encuentro del 16 de abril, le cuento que la ofensiva de este equipo ha conseguido 79 carreras y tiene 22 en contra.
El sábado Easton recibe a Wilson a las 11 a.m.
Los muchachos tienen en mente ganar el campeonato del Distrito y tomarán la temporad un partido a la vez.
Si usted tiene una historia deportiva envía un mensaje a robertov@wfmz.com
ENGLISH:
Easton High School carries an undefeated record of seven wins and is a force in the sport.
With a view to the next meeting on April 16, he told her that this team's offense has managed 79 runs and has 22 against.
On Saturday Easton hosts Wilson at 11 a.m.
The boys have their sights set on winning the District championship and will take the season one game at a time.
If you have a sports history send a message to robertov@wfmz.com