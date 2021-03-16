La dominicana que jugará en el partido entre Lehigh y West Virginia

La Universidad de Lehigh jugará ante Virginia del Oeste en la primera ronda del torneo nacional de la NC-Doble A.
El partido será en la ciudad de San Antonio, Texas, el domingo, 21 de marzo a las 8 p.m. y se podrá ver en la cadena ESPN U.
Debido a los resultados de la temporada regular,, oficiales de la competencia ponen a Virginia sobre Lehigh.
Virginia cuenta con varias artilleras en la plantilla y entre ellas la dominicana Esmery Martínez.
La número 12 realiza su segundo año universitario y esta campaña tuvo un promedio de 13.6 puntos por partido y lideró en los rebotes con 315.
La historia entre estos dos equipos favorece a Lehigh.
En 1999 Lehigh derrotó a Virginia del Oeste 89 a 73.
Lehigh University will play West Virginia in the first round of the NC-Double A national tournament.
ENGLISH:
The game will be in the city of San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. and can be seen on the ESPN U network.
Due to the results of the regular season, officials put W. Virginia over Lehigh.
Virginia has several gunners on the roster, including Esmery Martínez from the Dominican Republic.
Her number 12 is in her sophomore year of college and this season she averaged 13.6 points per game and led in rebounds with 315.
The history between these two teams favors Lehigh.
In 1999 Lehigh defeated West Virginia 89-73.