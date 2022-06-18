La Liga Hispana: Uruguay busca quinta victoria para seguir invicto

Uruguay brilla como el único equipo sin derrotas en la Liga Hispana del Valle Lehigh con un récord de 4-0 y lleva 15 goles a favor, dos en contra lo que significa que es la mejor plantilla defensiva en la liga.
El domingo, 19 de junio Uruguay buscará el quinto triunfo ante Deportivo F.C que ocupa el décimo quinto lugar en la tabla de posiciones. Deportivo aun busca su primer triunfo de la campaña con tres derrotas y un empate
El encuentro sella la sexta semana de partidos a las 7:05 p.m en el Parque Walter's en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.
ENGLISH:
Uruguay shines as the only undefeated team in the Lehigh Valley Hispanic League with a 4-0 record and has 15 goals for, two against which means it is the best defensive squad in the league.
On Sunday, June 19, Uruguay will seek the fifth victory against Deportivo F.C, which occupies the fifteenth place in the standings. Deportivo is still looking for its first win of the campaign with three losses and a draw
The match seals the sixth week of matches at 7:05 p.m. at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.