La mala noticia que recibe Khainell Wheeler a cara de su pelea el jueves

Noticias desafortunadas para Khainell Wheeler y su equipo el día del pesaje del miércoles cuando recibió el informe de que su pelea no se llevaría a cabo.
El oponente de Wheeler, Kendall Cannida, nunca se presentó al evento de pesaje para confirmar la batalla.
Wheeler estaba programado para pelear cinco rondas contra Cannida en el LIVE Casino de Filadelfia.
El boxeador de Lehigh Valley tiene un récord de 5-1.
Para más deportes, siga a 69 Deportes en las redes sociales. Si tiene una historia deportiva, envíe un correo electrónico a robertov@wfmz.com
ENGLISH:
Unfortunate news to Khainell Wheeler and his team leading on Wednesday's weigh in as he was informed that his fight would not go through.
Wheeler's opponent Kendall Cannida never showed up to the weigh-in event to confirm the match.
Wheeler was scheduled to fight five rounds against Cannida at the LIVE Casino in Philadelphia.
The Lehigh Valley boxer has a record of 5-1.
For more sports follow 69 Deportes on social media. If you have a sports story email robertov@wfmz.com