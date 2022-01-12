Tom Brady, considerado el mejor mariscal de campo de todos los tiempos, está brillando en el momento con avalanchas que lo colocan en otro nivel fuera del campo.
El martes, según una publicación de su actual equipo, los Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady fue nombrado Jugador de la Semana de la NFL por su juego en el último partido de la temporada regular.
The @NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LrNzGWkaZI— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 12, 2022
Brady lanzó para 326 yardas y tres touchdowns.
Horas antes de ser nombrado el mejor de la semana, lanzó oficialmente Brady, una nueva marca de ropa.
Today’s the day. 3 years in the making. @bradybrand is live! Hit the link to get yours!! https://t.co/BbImNcB9Ij pic.twitter.com/7op2iNGsu7— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2022
Los Eagles viajarán a Tampa con la esperanza de eliminar a Brady y a los Buc, los campeones defensores de la NFL.
El partido será este domingo a la 1pm.
ENGLISH
Tom Brady, considered the greatest quarteback of all time is shining in the moment with acalades that put him on another level outside the field.
On Tuesday according to a post from his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the week for his play in the last game of the regular season.
The @NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LrNzGWkaZI— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 12, 2022
Brady threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Hours before being named the best of the week, he officially launched Brady, a new clothing brand.
Today’s the day. 3 years in the making. @bradybrand is live! Hit the link to get yours!! https://t.co/BbImNcB9Ij pic.twitter.com/7op2iNGsu7— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2022
The Eagles will travel to Tampa in hopes of eliminating Brady and the Bus, the defending NFL champions.
The game will be this Sunday at 1pm.