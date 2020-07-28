Andrew McCutchen Phillies
Lynne Sladky | AP

Se trata de Andrew McCutchen, el jardinero que realiza su segundo año con los Filadelfia Filis.

El pelotero publicó un mensaje en Twitter sin saber si su equipo jugará esta noche contra los Yankees en el Citizens Bank Park en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

Vengo a Twitter para saber si estamos jugando o no. No espero un mensaje de texto porque los medios saben la respuesta (reír en voz alta).

Fuentes indican que ningún jugador de Filadelfia resultó positivo del COVID-19

Fuentes también señalan que el juego de esta noche entre los Phillies y Yankees no se jugará por precauciones. Los Yankees estarán de regreso a Nueva York esta tarde. 

