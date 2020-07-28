Se trata de Andrew McCutchen, el jardinero que realiza su segundo año con los Filadelfia Filis.
El pelotero publicó un mensaje en Twitter sin saber si su equipo jugará esta noche contra los Yankees en el Citizens Bank Park en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
I come on Twitter to find out if we are playing or not. I dont wait for a text because media knows the answer before us. Lol— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) July 28, 2020
Vengo a Twitter para saber si estamos jugando o no. No espero un mensaje de texto porque los medios saben la respuesta (reír en voz alta).
Fuentes indican que ningún jugador de Filadelfia resultó positivo del COVID-19
Heard the early results are that no #Phillies players have so far tested positive.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020
Fuentes también señalan que el juego de esta noche entre los Phillies y Yankees no se jugará por precauciones. Los Yankees estarán de regreso a Nueva York esta tarde.
Heard the #Yankees #Phillies game tonight has been postponed— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020
Heard the #Yankees are leavvng Philadelphia early this afternoon to head back to NY. They are going to practice at Yankee Stadium tonight— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020