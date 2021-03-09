Carl's Cards & Collectibles anuncia que Larry Holmes tendrá una sesión de autógrafos de 1 a 4 p.m. en su ubicación en Havertown, Pensilvania.
El Boxeador del Salón de la Fama estará en 22 W. Eagle Road y para conocerlo hay un precio de entrada.
El Asesino de Easton se encuentra entre los mejores boxeadores que jamás hayan entrado en el ring.
Larry Holmes es solo uno de los cinco boxeadores que han derrotado a Muhammad Ali.
Para comprar boletos puede hacer clic aquí.
ENGLISH:
Carl's Cards & Collectibles announce that Larry Holmes will have an autograph session from 1-4 p.m. at their Havertown, Pennsylvania location.
The Hall Fame Boxer will be at 22 W. Eagle Road and in order to meet him there is a price of admission.
The Easton Assassin is among the best boxers to ever enter the ring.
Larry Holmes is oonly one of five boxers to have defeated Muhammad Ali.
To purchase tickets you may click here.