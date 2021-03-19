You are the owner of this article.
Domingo, 21 de marzo (8 p.m.)

Lehigh buscará ser sorpresa en el torneo nacional de la NCAA

El baloncesto universitario inicia la locura de marzo.

Los mejores equipos masculinos y femeninos forman parte del torneo nacional buscando levantar el trofeo de la NCAA.

Entre los equipos se encuentra la Universidad de Lehigh de Bethlehem, Pensilvania.

Las chicas tienen una cita con Virginia del Oeste el domingo a las ocho de la noche.

En papel, Lehigh no es el favorito para ganar.

Sin embargo, las chicas van con mentalidad ganadora para demostrar lo que saben y poner en alto su liga Patriota que representan.

ENGLISH:

College basketball kicks off the March madness.

The best men's and women's teams are part of the national tournament looking to lift the NCAA trophy.

Among the teams is Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The girls have a date with West Virginia on Sunday night at eight.

On paper, Lehigh is not the favorite to win.

However, the girls go with a winning mentality to show what they know and put up their Patriot league that they represent.

