Lehigh University jugará ante la Universidad de West Virginia en la primera ronda del torneo nacional de la NCAA el domingo 21 de marzo a las 8 p.m.
El partido se podrá ver en la cadena ESPN U.
El equipo femenil logró su pase tras derrotar a Boston University el domingo con el marcador de 64 a 54.
Lehigh salió campeón de la Liga Patriota.
ENGLISH:
Lehigh University will play West Virginia University in the first round of the NCAA national tournament on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ESPN U network.
The women's team achieved their pass after defeating Boston University on Sunday with the score of 64-54.
We know how much y'all like your highlights (we're looking at you, coach @amicker23!), so here are the best ones ever.Still can't believe we're the Patriot League Champs. 😎 pic.twitter.com/K7JWOpnf6U— Lehigh Women's Basketball (@LehighWBB) March 15, 2021
Lehigh was champion of the Patriot League.