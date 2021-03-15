Lehigh University

Lehigh University jugará ante la Universidad de West Virginia en la primera ronda del torneo nacional de la NCAA el domingo 21 de marzo a las 8 p.m.

El partido se podrá ver en la cadena ESPN U.

El equipo femenil logró su pase tras derrotar a Boston University el domingo con el marcador de 64 a 54.

Lehigh salió campeón de la Liga Patriota.

ENGLISH: 

Lehigh University will play West Virginia University in the first round of the NCAA national tournament on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ESPN U network.

The women's team achieved their pass after defeating Boston University on Sunday with the score of 64-54.

Lehigh was champion of the Patriot League.

