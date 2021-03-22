Lehigh se despide del torneo NCAA vs. W.Virginia

La Universidad de Lehigh se despidió del torneo nacional de la NCAA el 21 de marzo tras perder 77-53 vs. West Virginia.
El equipo de Bethlehem no pudo controlar el poderoso ataque de Virginia en el segundo y tercer periodo..
Kysre Gondrezick lideró a Virginina con 26 puntos y la dominicana Esmery Martínez aportó con 16..
Las Mountaineers juegan el martes, 23 de marzo ante Georgia Tech a las 5:30 p.m en ESPN U.
ENGLISH:
Lehigh University said goodbye to the NCAA national tournament on March 21 after losing 77-53 vs. West Virginia.
The Bethlehem team could not control the powerful Virginia attack in the second and third periods.
Kysre Gondrezick led Virginina with 26 points and Esmery Martínez contributed with 16.
The Mountaineers play Georgia Tech Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN U.