Lehigh Valley Flight presenta a sus nuevos jugadores

ALLENTOWN, Pa.- El Lehigh Valley Flight anunció el pasado fin de semana a sus nuevos firmantes para la temporada inaugural de 2022.
Los nuevos miembros han jugado para Exeter, Souderton, Easton y la Universidad Estatal de Pensilvania Wilkes-Barre.
El equipo semiprofesional comenzará la temporada en febrero de 2022 y su primer juego en casa será en marzo en el East Side Youth Center en Allentown, Pensilvania.
El Flight será parte de la East Coast Basketball League.
Apoye a sus equipos locales. Si tiene una historia, envíe un correo electrónico a robertov@wfmz.com.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley Flight announced this past weekend their new signees for the inaugural 2022 season.
The new players have played for Exeter, Souderton, Easton and Pennsylvania State University Wilkes-Barre.
The semi-pro team will begin the season in February of 2022 and their first home game will be in March at the East Side Youth Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The Flight will be a part of the East Coast Basketball League.
Support your local teams. If you have a story email robertov@wfmz.com