La Liga Corona está lista para realizar sus partidos finales de la temporada de verano el domingo 9 de octubre en Cornelius Martin Park en Camden, Nueva Jersey.
Mar Azul y La Selecta son los dos finalistas que buscarán capturar el trofeo de la primera división a las 12:30 p.m.
Mar Azul derrotó a Juventus 4-2 en la ronda semifinal. La Selecta derrotó 5-3 a Hidalgo en la tanda de penales (3-3 en el tiempo reglamentario).
La Selecta se encuentra por primera vez en la final y busca coronarse campeona por primera vez en su historia.
Mar Azul comenzó a jugar en la Liga Corona en 2018 y un año después ganó el campeonato. Buscarán su segundo en su historia.
José Velásquez, presidente de la Liga Corona dijo sobre la final a 69 Noticias "Edición en Español", "Los dos equipos son dignos rivales para esta final. Ambos tienen jugadores experimentados por lo que esperamos que den un buen espectáculo para el disfrute del público este domingo."
Fuera del campo, los fanáticos pueden esperar entretenimiento. “El sonido de Kalex y Paty la Traviesa. Además, la voz ranchera de José Quiroz”, dijo Velázquez.
También habrá comida para los asistentes. “El sabor mexicano con todos sus antojitos”, dice Velázquez.
Es importante mencionar que la final de la Copa Corona se llevará a cabo a las 10:30 a.m. en el mismo lugar.
ENGLISH:
The Corona League is set to host their final matches of the summer league on Sunday, October 9th at Cornelius Martin Park in Camden, New Jersey.
Mar Azul and La Selecta are the two finalists that will look to capture the first division trophy at 12:30 p.m.
Mar Azul defeated Juventus 4-2 in the semifinal round. La Selecta defeated Hidalgo 5-3 in a penalty shootout (3-3 regular time).
La Selecta find themselves in the final for the first time and look to be crowned champion for the first time in their history.
Mar Azul began play in the Corona League in 2018 and a year later they won the championship. They will look for their second in their history.
José Velásquez, president of the Corona League said of the final to 69 News "Edición en Español", "The two teams are worthy rivals for this final. Both have experienced players so we hope they put on a good show for the public to enjoy this Sunday."
Off the field fans can expect entertainment. "The sound of Kalex and Paty la Traviesa. In addition, the ranchera voice of José Quiroz", said Velázquez.
There will also be food for those that attend. "The Mexican flavor will not be missing", says Velázquez.
It's important to mention that the final of the Corona Cup will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.