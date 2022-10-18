Liga Hispana LV: ¡Liga de Quito campeón 2022! Reacción del equipo

69 Noticias "Edición en Español" estuvo presente para capturar la celebración de la Liga De Quito luego de vencer 1-0 al Heredia el domingo 16 de octubre en el Walter's Park de Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
El equipo que representa a Ecuador ganaría la copa La Liga Hispana del Lehigh Valley por primera vez en su historia. “Es increíble. Estoy feliz, orgulloso de los muchachos. El año pasado perdí el campeonato, así que este año tenía que ganarlo”, dijo Johnny Mancheno, entrenador del equipo.
Jhoan Useche, en su primer año con la L.D.Q., sería el único goleador del partido. El jugador de Medellín, Colombia explica su gol: "Sabíamos lo que teníamos que hacer, para hacer un gol teníamos que patear desde fuera del área. Lo propuse toda la semana, llegó la oportunidad, un gancho por la derecha y fue el tiro hacia el ángulo de la portería".
La liga también mencionaría que Lester Castro de Honduras ganaría el premio al máximo goleador de la temporada. “Cuando uno es el nueve (delantero), uno siempre tiene que estar pendiente de todo. Los errores más que nada y siempre siendo la diferencia con marcar un gol. Hay veces que no sé ni cómo acaban pero son goles", dijo Castro
Un momento histórico para el equipo y especial en particular para Johnny Mancheno quien compartiría celebración con alguien mucho más allá de las canchas de Walter's Park en Phillipsburg New Jersey.
“Esto va para mi mamá para ella en Ecuador. Gracias mami, para ti”, dijo Mancheno.
ENGLISH:
69 News "Edición en Español" was there to capture the celebration of Liga De Quito after defeating Heredia 1-0 on Sunday October 16th at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
The team that represents Ecuador would win La Liga Hispana del Lehigh Valley cup for the first time in it's history. "It's incredible. I'm happy, proud of the boys. Last year I lost the championship so this year I had to win it", said Johnny Mancheno, coach of the team.
Jhoan Useche, in his first year with L.D.Q., would be the lone scorer of the game. The player from Medellín, Colombia explains his goal, "We knew what to do, in order to score a goal we had to kick from the outside the box. I proposed it all week, the opportunity came, a hook from the right side and it was the shot towards the angle of the goal".
The league would also mention that Lester Castro from Honduras would win the award for leading goalscorer of the season. "When one is the number nine (striker), one always has to be aware of everything. The errors more than anything and always being the difference with scoring a goal.There are times that I don't even know how they end up but they are goals", said Castro
A historical moment for the team and a special one in particular for Johnny Mancheno who would share celebration with someone far beyond the fields of Walter's Park in Phillipsburg New Jersey.
"This goes to my mom for her in Ecuador. Thank you mommy, for you", said Mancheno.