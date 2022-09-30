En el mundo del deporte uno siempre se busca alcanzar la grandeza. En este caso, Lester Castro busca hacerse conocido en el Valle Lehigh.
Nacido en Honduras, Castro llegó al Valle con la esperanza de vivir una vida mejor y también persiguiendo su sueño en el fútbol.
Jugó para la escuela secundaria William Allen, donde terminó como el jugador más valioso. Después de sus años escolares, elevó su desempeño con otros conocidos clubes locales.
"Jugué para Allentown United, también jugué para Valley Star FC. Y bueno, como todos los jóvenes que juegan al fútbol, uno crece con la ilusión de que algún día se le dará la oportunidad de jugar profesionalmente”, dice Castro.
El destino le ha llevado a jugar en la Liga Hispana del Lehigh Valley. Encontrar el fondo de la red ha sido su mejor amigo.
“En la liga hispana ya llevo 2 años consecutivos llevándome el máximo goleador. Este año tengo más de 20 anotaciones. El año pasado quede con más de 30 anotaciones”, dice Castro.
Castro juega con Liga de Quito, equipo que estuvo cerca de ganar la liga el año pasado. Cayeron ante México en una tanda de penales. Este año, Castro está de vuelta con el mismo equipo y se encuentran en la ronda semifinal.
El domingo 2 de octubre, Liga de Quito se enfrentará a El Salvador con la esperanza de volver a la final una vez más.
"Primero Dios podremos llegar a la final este año", dice Castro.
El partido contra El Salvador es a las 3 p.m. Antes de su partido, Castro y Liga de Quito estarán viendo el primer encuentro semifinales entre México y Hereida.
México es el actual campeón de la liga.
Los partidos se jugarán en Walter's Park en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.
ENGLISH:
In the world of sport one always looks to achieve greatness. In this case, Lester Castro is looking to make a name for himself in the Lehigh Valley.
Born in Honduras, Castro came to the Valley with hopes of living a better life and also chasing his dream in soccer.
He played for William Allen High School where he ended as the Most Valuable player. After his years in school, he elevated his game on local clubs.
"I played for Allentown United, I also played for Valley Star FC.
And well, like all young people who play soccer, one grows up with the illusion that one day they will be given the opportunity to play professionally", says Castro.
Destiny has taken him to play in the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League. Finding the back of the net has been his best friend.
"In the Spanish league I have been the top scorer for 2 consecutive years, this year I have more than 20 goals. Last year I left with more than 30 goals", says Castro.
Castro plays for Liga de Quito, a team that was close to winning the league last year. They fell against Mexico in a penalty shootout. This year, Castro is back with the same team and find themselves in the semifinal round.
On Sunday, October 2nd, Liga de Quito will face El Salvador with hopes of returning to the final once again.
"God permitting, we can reach the final this year too", says Castro.
The match against El Salvador is at 3 p.m. Before his match, Castro and Liga de Quito will be watching the first semifinal game betwen México and Hereida.
México is the reigning champion of the league.
The matches will be played at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.