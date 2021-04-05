You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday...

The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this
afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20
percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This
combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty
northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to
ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening.

On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low
to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to
20 mph at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.
Yankees apoyan a Allentown

Liga Juan Sánchez de Allentown recibe regalos por los New York Yankees

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

El sábado, 3 de abril la Liga de Juan Sánchez en Allentown jugó una serie de juegos ante los Vikingos de Nueva York en las categorías 13 y 14 y 17 años de edad.

El rival del equipo de Sánchez vino del Bronx y tienen una conexión con los Yanquis de Nueva York.

Los juegos se realizaron en el Parque Fountain en Allentown y luego los Vikingos otorgaron al equipo de Juan Sánchez regalos por parte de los Yankees.

La liga de Juan Sánchez tiene pactado 35 torneos y el próximo será el fin de semana del 10-11 de abril en el Bronx.

Juan Sánchez es el dueño y entrenador y su enfoque es proveer a los jóvenes una oportunidad de jugar béisbol en el Valle Lehigh y mantenerlos fuera de las calles.

ENGLISH:

On Saturday, April 3, the Juan Sánchez League in Allentown played a series of games against the New York Vikings in the 13-14 and 17-year-old categories.

Sanchez's team rival came from the Bronx and have a connection to the New York Yankees.

The games were held at Fountain Park in Allentown and then the Vikings presented Juan Sánchez's team with gifts from the Yankees.

Juan Sánchez's league has agreed to 35 tournaments and the next one will be the weekend of April 10-11 in the Bronx.

Juan Sánchez is the owner and coach and his focus is to provide young people with an opportunity to play baseball in the Lehigh Valley and keep them off the streets.

