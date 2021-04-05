Liga Juan Sánchez de Allentown recibe regalos por los New York Yankees

El sábado, 3 de abril la Liga de Juan Sánchez en Allentown jugó una serie de juegos ante los Vikingos de Nueva York en las categorías 13 y 14 y 17 años de edad.
El rival del equipo de Sánchez vino del Bronx y tienen una conexión con los Yanquis de Nueva York.
Los juegos se realizaron en el Parque Fountain en Allentown y luego los Vikingos otorgaron al equipo de Juan Sánchez regalos por parte de los Yankees.
La liga de Juan Sánchez tiene pactado 35 torneos y el próximo será el fin de semana del 10-11 de abril en el Bronx.
Juan Sánchez es el dueño y entrenador y su enfoque es proveer a los jóvenes una oportunidad de jugar béisbol en el Valle Lehigh y mantenerlos fuera de las calles.
ENGLISH:
On Saturday, April 3, the Juan Sánchez League in Allentown played a series of games against the New York Vikings in the 13-14 and 17-year-old categories.
Sanchez's team rival came from the Bronx and have a connection to the New York Yankees.
The games were held at Fountain Park in Allentown and then the Vikings presented Juan Sánchez's team with gifts from the Yankees.
Juan Sánchez's league has agreed to 35 tournaments and the next one will be the weekend of April 10-11 in the Bronx.
Juan Sánchez is the owner and coach and his focus is to provide young people with an opportunity to play baseball in the Lehigh Valley and keep them off the streets.