La Unión finalizó la primera mitad de la pre-temporada en la región y en video conferencia, Jim Curtin indicó que el equipo disputó un partido amistoso entre equipo que concluyó en empate a tres.
El entrenador reveló que el delantero Sergio Santos aun sigue en recuperación y el venezolano José Martínez tuvo una molestia en la rodilla y no participó en las actividades del 10 de marzo.
Ambos futbolistas viajarán a Florida para para la segunda mitad de entrenamientos.
El club disputará tres amistosos y luego volverán al sur-este de Pensilvania para jugar su último partido de práctica ante el D.C. United.
El 7 de abril es cuando abrirán su participación en la Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf ante el Saprissa.
Curtin señaló que es importante que el equipo este unido antes de su primera presentación internacional.
Filadelfia abrirá la temporada regular de la MLS el domingo, 18 de abril como visitante ante el Columbus Crew (5:30 p.m.)
El sábado, 24 de abril recibirán al Inter Miami CF a las 8 p.m.
ENGLISH:
On March 10th the Union ended the first half of the pre-season in the region and Jim indicated that the team played a friendly intersquad game that ended a 3-3 tie.
The coach revealed that striker Sergio Santos is still recovering and Venezuelan José Martínez had a knee discomfort and did not participate in the day's activities.
Both players will travel to Florida for the second half of training.
The club will play three friendlies and then return to south-eastern Pennsylvania for their final practice game against D.C. United.
April 7 is when they will open their participation in the Concacaf Champions League against Saprissa.
Curtin noted that it is important that the team is united before their first international presentation.
Philadelphia will open the MLS regular season on Sunday, April 18 on the road against the Columbus Crew (5:30 p.m.)
On Saturday, April 24, they will host Inter Miami CF at 8 p.m.