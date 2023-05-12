Lo que necesitas saber de la 2da fecha de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League

Tras la primera semana de competición, Kenia ocupa el primer puesto de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League tras una contundente victoria sobre Ecuador. 7-0 fue el marcador final.
En segundo lugar de la tabla se encuentra Monteca que derrotó al RPM 3-1.
Allentown City está tercero tras vencer 2-1 a Liga de Quito.
No habrá juegos este domingo, 14 de mayo por las celebraciones del Día de la Madre.
Para la 2da fecha del 21 de mayo, los partidos son los siguientes:
RPM vs. Deportivo Cruz Azul - 9 a.m.
FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador - 10:40 a. m.
El Salvador vs. Liga de Quito - 12:20 p. m.
Kenia contra L.V. Unidos - 2 pm
Chile vs. Honduras - 15:40 horas
Allentown City vs. Monteca - 5:20 p. m.
ENGLISH:
Los juegos se realizan en Fountain Park en Martin Luther King Blvd. en Allentown, Pensilvania.
After the first week of competition, Kenya is in first place of the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League after a powerful win over Ecuador. 7-0 was the final score.
In second place in the standings is Monteca who defeated RPM 3-1.
Allentown City is in third after defeating Liga de Quito 2-1.
There will be no games this Sunday for Mother's Day celebrations.
For week on May 21st, two the matches are the following:
RPM vs. Deportivo Cruz Azul - 9 am
FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador - 10:40 am
El Salvador vs. Liga de Quito - 12:20 pm
Kenya vs. L.V. United - 2 pm
Chile vs. Honduras - 3:40 pm
Allentown City vs. Monteca - 5:20 pm
The games are played at Fountain Park on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.