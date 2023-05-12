 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY MAY 12...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Lo que necesitas saber de la 2da fecha de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League

No hay partidos el 14 de mayo por el Día de las Madres

  • 0
Enrique Moreno Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League president

Tras la primera semana de competición, Kenia ocupa el primer puesto de la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League tras una contundente victoria sobre Ecuador. 7-0 fue el marcador final.

En segundo lugar de la tabla se encuentra Monteca que derrotó al RPM 3-1.

Allentown City está tercero tras vencer 2-1 a Liga de Quito.

No habrá juegos este domingo, 14 de mayo por las celebraciones del Día de la Madre.

Para la 2da fecha del 21 de mayo, los partidos son los siguientes:

RPM vs. Deportivo Cruz Azul - 9 a.m.

FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador - 10:40 a. m.

El Salvador vs. Liga de Quito - 12:20 p. m.

Kenia contra L.V. Unidos - 2 pm

Chile vs. Honduras - 15:40 horas

Allentown City vs. Monteca - 5:20 p. m.

ENGLISH:

Los juegos se realizan en Fountain Park en Martin Luther King Blvd. en Allentown, Pensilvania.

After the first week of competition, Kenya is in first place of the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League after a powerful win over Ecuador. 7-0 was the final score.

In second place in the standings is Monteca who defeated RPM 3-1.

Allentown City is in third after defeating Liga de Quito 2-1.

There will be no games this Sunday for Mother's Day celebrations.

For week on May 21st, two the matches are the following:

RPM vs. Deportivo Cruz Azul - 9 am

FC Deportivo vs. Ecuador - 10:40 am

El Salvador vs. Liga de Quito - 12:20 pm

Kenya vs. L.V. United - 2 pm

Chile vs. Honduras - 3:40 pm

Allentown City vs. Monteca - 5:20 pm

The games are played at Fountain Park on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National