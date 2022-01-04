Lonnie Walker IV recuerda sus años en Reading mientras esta en la lista dell COVID

Durante el fin de semana de Año Nuevo, Lonnie Walker IV se tomó el tiempo para recordar sus días de juego en la escuela secundaria.
Publicó sus comentarios en Twitter.
High school days was really wild. Sold out every game, line of people after school went from the High past 13th and green elementary 🤦🏾♂️you had to be there lol— Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) January 2, 2022
Walker y Reading High School ganaron el campeonato estatal en 2017.
El orgullo de Reading se encuentra en la lista del protocolo COVID y no se sabe cuándo regresará a la cancha de baloncesto.
Los Spurs se enfrentan a los 76ers el 7 de enero.
Walker está en el último año de su contrato de novato y está programado para ser un agente libre restringido el próximo verano.
ENGLISH
Over the New Year weekend, Lonnie Walker IV took the time to remenise about his high school playing days.
He published his comments on Twitter.
High school days was really wild. Sold out every game, line of people after school went from the High past 13th and green elementary 🤦🏾♂️you had to be there lol— Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) January 2, 2022
Walker and Reading High School won the state championship in 2017.
The pride of Reading finds himself on the COVID protocol list and it's uncertain when he'll return to the basketball court.
The Spurs face the 76ers on January 7th.
Walker is on the final year of his rookie contract and is set to it restricted free agency next summer.