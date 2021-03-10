Los Delaware Blue Coats han hecho historia una vez más, ya que jugarán en las Finales de la Liga G de la NBA el jueves 11 de marzo a las 4:30 p.m.
Delaware se enfrentará al Lakeland Magic, el afiliado del Orlando Magic.
El juego será televisado por ESPN 2.
El afiliado de los 76ers derrotó a los Raptors el martes 9 de marzo en la ronda semifinal.
Con 26 puntos de Paul Reed, Delaware ganó 127-100. Alize Johnson lideró a los Raptors con 26 puntos.
Lakeland derrotó a los Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96.
Delaware y Lakeland se enfrentaron el 26 de febrero y Lakeland ganó 115-107.
ENGLISH:
The Delaware Blue Coats have made history once again as they will play in the NBA G League Finals on Thursday, March 11th at 4:30 p.m.
Delaware will face the Lakeland Magic, the affiliate of the Orlando Magic.
The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
The 76ers affiliate defeated the Raptors on Tuesday, March 9th in the semifinal round.
With 26 points by Paul Reed, Delaware won 127-100. Alize Johnson lead the Raptors with 26 points.
Lakeland defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96.
Delaware and Lakeland faced each other on February 26th and Lakeland won 115-107.