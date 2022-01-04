Los Filadelfia Eagles se han asegurado un lugar en los playoffs de la NFL y su último juego de la temporada regular determinará dónde quedan en la clasificación de comodines.
Según ESPN, se proyecta que los Eagles jugarán contra los Rams (# 2) o los Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tienen una oportunidad desfavorable de enfrentar a los Cowboys o Cardinals.
Filadelfia enfrenta a los Cowboys el sábado a las 8:15 pm.
La gran historia de la semana son los 12 jugadores colocados en los protocolos COVID. Tienen hasta este fin de semana para ver si pueden jugar.
Esto se produce después de que los Eagles ganaran contra Washington el domingo.
FANS RECLAMAN LESIONES
Los fanáticos de los Philadelphia Eagles que se cayeron de una barandilla en el FedEx Field han expresado que sufrieron lesiones durante el incidente y que Washington no ofreció atención médica en el lugar.
Washington respondió diciendo que sí ofrecieron evaluaciones médicas.
ENGLISH
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs and their final game of the regular season will determine where they will end in the wildcard standings.
According to ESPN, the Eagles are projected to play the Rams (#2 seed) or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have unfavorable chance to face either the Cowboys or Cardinals.
They face the Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 pm.
The big story going into the week are the 12 players placed in the COVID protocols. They have until this weekend to see if they can play.
This comes after the Eagles win against Washington on Sunday.
FANS CLAIM INJURY
The Philadelphia Eagles fans that fell from a railing at FedEx Field have expressed that they sustained injuries during the incidente and that Washington did not offer onsite medical attention.
Washington responded by saying they did offer medical evaluations.