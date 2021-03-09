Antes de su juego semifinal contra los Raptors el martes 9 de marzo, los Delaware Blue Coats hicieron historia al ganar su primer juego en la historia de la franquicia.
El momento histórico ocurrió el lunes 8 de marzo ante los Austin Spurs.
La puntuación final fue 124-103.
Isaiah Joe anotó 28 puntos. El juego se jugó en el ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex cerca de Orlando, Florida.
ENGLISH:
Before their semifinal game against the Raptors on Tuesday March 9th, the Delaware Blue Coats made history as they won their first game in franchise history.
The historical moment ocurred on Monday, March 8th against the Austin Spurs.
The final score was 124-103.
Isaiah Joe scored 28 points. The game was played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.