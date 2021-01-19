Las Águilas Cibaeñas vinieron de atrás para convertirse en los campeones del Béisbol Dominicano de Invierno 20/21.
El reñido ¡OUT 27! para coronar 🦅👑 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🏆🏟⚾️✅#CopaBHDLeon pic.twitter.com/lXAO2AokRG— LIDOM (@LIDOMRD) January 19, 2021
El lunes el equipo derrotó a los Gigantes de Cibao 7-4 en el séptimo juego de la serie.
Las Águilas ganan su 22º campeonato de béisbol representando a la ciudad de Santiago.
República Dominicana 🇩🇴 aquí están los 22 veces Campeones Nacionales.¡Las Águilas Son Las Águilas! pic.twitter.com/MwUCkITNKF— Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) January 19, 2021
Muchos jugadores llegaron y dejaron la plantilla durante la temporada.
Pero la lista de jugadores actuales y ex miembros de los Filis es la siguiente:
Lanzadores:
Dario Alvarez tuvo su inicio en la MLB con los Filis de Filadelfia en 2007. Fue contratado por el club como agente libre aficionado. En 2009 fue puesto en libertad.
Lisaverto Bonilla fue contratada por los Filis en 2008 como agente libre aficionado y luego canjeada por la franquicia en 2012.
Edward Paredes tuvo una corta temporada con los Filis. En 2019 firmó en enero como agente libre y luego fue liberado en marzo del mismo año.
Neftalí Feliz firmó con los Filis como agente libre en enero de 2021.
El receptor Deivy Grullon fue firmado por los Filis en 2012 y en 2020 por los Medias Rojas de Boston.
El infielder Jonathan Villar comenzó su carrera profesional con los Philles cuando fue contratado en mayo de 2008 como agente libre amateur. en 2010 fue cambiado a los Houston Astros con Anthony Gose y J.A. Happ por Roy Oswalt.
Current and ex Phillies crowned champions with Aguilas in Dom. Republic
The Águilas Cibaeñas came back from behind to become the champions of the 20/21 Dominican Winter Baseball crown.
El reñido ¡OUT 27! para coronar 🦅👑 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🏆🏟⚾️✅#CopaBHDLeon pic.twitter.com/lXAO2AokRG— LIDOM (@LIDOMRD) January 19, 2021
On Monday the team defeated the Gigantes de Cibao 7-4 in the decisive game 7 of the series.
The Aguilas win their 22nd baseball championship representing the city of Santiago.
República Dominicana 🇩🇴 aquí están los 22 veces Campeones Nacionales.¡Las Águilas Son Las Águilas! pic.twitter.com/MwUCkITNKF— Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) January 19, 2021
Alot of players came and went throughout the season but the list of current and ex-Phillies players are as follows:
Pitchers:
Dario Alvarez got his MLB start with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007. He was signed by the club as an amateur free agent. In 2009 he was released.
Lisaverto Bonilla was signed by the Phillies in 2008 as an amateur free agent and then traded by the franchise in 2012.
Edward Paredes had a short stint with the Phillies. In 2019 he was signed in January as a free agent then released in March of the same year.
Neftalí Feliz signed with the Phillies as a free agent in Januayr of 2021.
Catcher Deivy Grullon was signed by the Phillies in 2012 and in 2020 signed by the Boston Red Sox.
Infielder Jonathan Villar started his professional career with the Philles when he was signed in May of 2008 as an amateur free agent. in 2010 he was traded to the Houston Astros with Anthony Gose and J.A. Happ for Roy Oswalt.