You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
¿Reading vs. Wilson en la final?

Los favoritos inician participación en el torneo del Distrito 3 6A

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

La Escuela Secundaria de Reading iniciará su participación en los cuartos de final del torneo del Distrito 3, 6A el viernes 5 de marzo vs. Red Lion.

El partido esta pautado para las 7 p.m. en el gimnasio de Berks Catholic.

Los caballeros rojos ocupan el primer lugar.

Wilson High School recibe el segundo puesto.

Los Bulldogs reciben a Hempfield a las 7 p.m.

En papel Reading y Wilson son los favoritos para llegar a la final que será el 12 de marzo.

ENGLISH:

Reading High School will begin its participation in the quarterfinals of the District 3, 6A tournament on Friday, March 5 vs. Red Lion.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Berks Catholic gym.

The Red Knights ranked number 1.

Wilson High School receives second place.

The Bulldogs host Hempfield at 7 p.m.

On paper Reading and Wilson are the favorites to reach the final which will be on March 12th.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic