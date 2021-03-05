Los favoritos inician participación en el torneo del Distrito 3 6A

La Escuela Secundaria de Reading iniciará su participación en los cuartos de final del torneo del Distrito 3, 6A el viernes 5 de marzo vs. Red Lion.
El partido esta pautado para las 7 p.m. en el gimnasio de Berks Catholic.
Los caballeros rojos ocupan el primer lugar.
Wilson High School recibe el segundo puesto.
Los Bulldogs reciben a Hempfield a las 7 p.m.
En papel Reading y Wilson son los favoritos para llegar a la final que será el 12 de marzo.
ENGLISH:
Reading High School will begin its participation in the quarterfinals of the District 3, 6A tournament on Friday, March 5 vs. Red Lion.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Berks Catholic gym.
The Red Knights ranked number 1.
Wilson High School receives second place.
The Bulldogs host Hempfield at 7 p.m.
On paper Reading and Wilson are the favorites to reach the final which will be on March 12th.