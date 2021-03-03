Los fanáticos de los Lehigh Valley IronPigs tendrán que esperar para ver al equipo pisar el campo en el 2021.
El martes, 2 de marzo el club anunció que la temporada regular fue postegardo cuatro semanas siendo el mes de mayo cuando empezará la temporada regular.
El Coca-Cola Park servirá como un campo de entrenamiento alternativo para los jugadores de los Philadelphia Phillies a partir del 1 de abril.
El comunicado indica que los IronPigs iniciarán la temporada el 4 de mayo aunque estarán avisando al público si hay cambios.
El anuncio del cambio ocurrió horas después de otro comunicado del Lehigh Valley señalando los horarios de todos los juegos de la campaña.
Todos los partidos caseros de martes a viernes iniciarán a las 7:05 p.m. Los encuentros del sábado serán a las 6:35 p.m. y los domingos están pautados para la 1:35 p.m. con las exepciones del 30 de mayo y 5 de septiembre. Ambos juegos empiezan a las 6:30 p.m.
ENGLISH:
Lehigh Valley IronPigs fans will have to wait to see the team step on the field in 2021.
On Tuesday, March 2, the club announced that the regular season was postponed four weeks, with the new season to begin in May.
Coca-Cola Park will serve as an alternate training ground for Philadelphia Phillies players beginning April 1.
The statement indicates that the IronPigs will begin the season on May 4 although they will be advising the public if there are changes.
The announcement of the change came hours after another press release from the Lehigh Valley noting the times of all the games of the 2021 campaign.
All home games Tuesday through Friday will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday's matches will be at 6:35 p.m. and Sundays are scheduled for 1:35 p.m. with the exceptions of May 30 and September 5. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.