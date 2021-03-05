La NBA sostendrá su juego de las estrellas el domingo, 7 de marzo a las 8 p.m. y los ojos del mundo estarán viendo a Joel Embiid jugar con los mejores basquetolistas en la liga estadounidense.
El jugador de los Sixers va a ser titular en el equipo de Kevin Durant y se medirá ante el serbio Nikola Jokic que estará en el equipo de Lebron James.
Ben Simmons de Filadelfia será suplente en el equipo de Lebron.
ENGLISH:
The NBA will hold its All-Star game on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. and the eyes of the world will be watching Joel Embiid play with the best basketball players in the league.
The Sixers player will start in Kevin Durant's team and will face the Serbian Nikola Jokic who will be in Lebron James' team.
Philadelphia's Ben Simmons will be a backup on Lebron's team.