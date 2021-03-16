Los rivales de los hermanos Adorno el 24 de abril en Florida

Los hermanos Adorno de Allentown, Pensilvania formarán parte de la cartelera boxística pautada para el 24 de abril en el estado de Florida.
Top Rank coloca a Jeremy y Joseph en lista de combates preliminares que se podrá ver en ESPN +.
Aunque la compañia no revela quién serán los rivales, el padre y entrenador de los hermanos indicó a 69 News Edición en Español que Jamaine Ortíz será el rival de Joseph y Ramiro Martínez irá mano a mano con Jeremy.
ENGLISH:
The Adorno brothers from Allentown, Pennsylvania will be part of the boxing card scheduled for April 24 in the state of Florida.
Top Rank places Jeremy and Joseph on the list of preliminary bouts that can be seen on ESPN +.
Although the company does not reveal who will be the rivals, the father and coach of the brothers told 69 News Spanish Edition that Jamaine Ortíz will be Joseph's rival and Ramiro Martínez will go hand in hand with Jeremy.