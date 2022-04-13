México se alista para La Liga Hispana del Lehigh Valley 2022

José Guzmán es el dueño de México, el actual campeón de La Liga Hispana del Lehigh Valley.
Guzmán alista a su equipo para la nueva temporada que iniciará en mayo en el Walter's Park en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.
México inicia la campaña vs. El Salvador el domingo, 15 de mayo a las 7:05 p.m.
Guzmán ha preparado al equipo con un 20 porciento de jugadores que visten los colores mexicanos por primera vez.
Si usted tiene una historia deportiva envía un mensaje a robertov@wfmz.com.
ENGLISH:
José Guzmán is the owner of Mexico, the current champion of the Hispanic League of the Lehigh Valley.
Guzmán is getting his team ready for the new season that will start in May at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
Mexico starts the campaign vs. El Salvador on Sunday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m.
Guzmán has prepared the team with 20 percent of players wearing the Mexican colors for the first time.
If you have a sports history send a message to robertov@wfmz.com.