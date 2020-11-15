Malacateco Delaware soccer champion

Malacateco USA (Foto: La Super Liga)

Malacateco, equipo que representa a Guatemala son los nuevos campeones de la Copa Splash en el estado de Delaware.

El domingo 15 de noviembre los Bulls derrotaron al Murumbi F.C. para levantar el trofeo.

La Copa Splash es de La Super Liga y se jugó en el Sussex Academy Stadium en Georgetown, Delaware.