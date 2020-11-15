Weather Alert

DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012>027-PAZ054- 055-060>062-070-071-101>106-160000- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD- Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon- Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland- Atlantic-Cape May-Atlantic Coastal Cape May-Coastal Atlantic- Coastal Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Rehoboth Beach, Andora, Appleton, Barksdale, Bay View, Blake, Bohemias Mills, Brantwood, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 311 PM EST Sun Nov 15 2020 ...LINE OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND SOME EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG TO POTENTIALLY DAMAGING WIND GUSTS THIS EVENING... A line of heavy showers and some embedded thunderstorms will race across the region from west to east between 6 PM and 10 PM. There is the potential for damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph with the line. Therefore, some damage to trees and power lines is possible which can result in some power outages. The line may be accompanied by little or no lightning, therefore do not wait until you hear thunder to seek shelter. Stay weather aware through this evening. $$