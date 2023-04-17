¡Viva Mexico!
En su primer año como miembro de la organización de los Filis de Filadelfia, Estaban Quiroz está demostrando que su fichaje valió la pena.
El 17 de abril fue elegido como el jugador de la semana de Lehigh Valley Ironpigs por su desempeño.
El equipo tuiteó una foto de él y un jonrón que conectó contra los Durham Bulls.
Según las estadísticas, Quiroz ha jugado en 12 juegos y tiene un total de 43 turnos al bate con 7 carreras, 11 hits, 1 jonrón y seis bases por bolas.
Stay gold Pony ✨Esteban Quiroz is your PA Pork Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/0E97TrVKrD— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) April 17, 2023
In his first year as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Estaban Quiroz is showing that his signing was worth it.
On April 17th he was chosen as the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs player of the week for his play.
The team tweeted out a photo of him and a homerun that he struck against the Durham Bulls.
According to stats, Quiroz has played in 12 games and has a total of 43 at bats with 7 runs, 11 hits, 1 homerun and six walks.