Miembros del Philadelphia Union apoyarán liga hispana en Camden el 7 de mayo

La Liga Imperial Azteca representando a Camden, New Jersey, realizará su tercera jornada de partidos de una manera diferente el domingo 7 de mayo en el Parque Latinos Unidos ubicado en 953 North 29th Street.
El presidente de la liga habló con 69 Deportes y explicó que el personal de Philadelphia Union estará en el campo para saludar a los jugadores y niños.
Según el presidente, el personal de la Unión llegará el 11 am para montar globos y actividades. Agregó que jugadores también llegarán a partir de las 12 y es para apoyar a la liga que tiene muchos años de existencia.
No sabía qué jugador o jugadores estarían allí.
El Union se enfrenta a los New York Red Bulls el 6 de mayo a las 7:30 p.m. en Harrison, Nueva Jersey.
Los juegos de la liga comienzan a las 8 a.m.
ENGLISH
The Liga Imperial Azteca representing Camden, New Jersey will host it's third week of matches in a different way on Sunday May 7th at the Parque Latinos Unidos Park located on 953 North 29th Street.
The president of league talked to 69 Deportes explaining that the Philadelphia Union staff will be at the field to greet the players and kids.
According to the president, the Union staff will arrive 11 to set up balloons and activities. The players will also arrive starting at 12 and it's to support the league that has many years of existance.
He did not know which player or players would be there.
The Union face New York Red Bulls on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Harrison, New Jersey.
The league games begin at 8 a.m.