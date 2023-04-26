El boxeador de Filadelfia Miguel Cartagena cuelga los guantes y se despide de su carrera profesional.
Publicó en las redes sociales un video de clips de sus peleas y un video que promocionaba una pelea en la que participaría su hijo. La publicación decía: "Mientras cuelgo mis guantes de boxeo, me gustaría agradecer a todo el mundo, especialmente a la gente". que estuvo conmigo por apoyar a Miguel No Fear Cartagena. Adiós boxeo'.
Cartagena es una boxeadora puertorriqueña-estadounidense que nació en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
En 2009, Cartagena, de 16 años, ganó tanto el Campeonato Nacional de EE. UU. como el Campeonato Nacional de Guantes de Oro.
Por su logro, el Salón de la Fama del Deporte de Filadelfia le otorgó el Premio Orgullo de Filadelfia.
Su debut profesional fue el 26 de marzo de 2011 donde derrotó a Omar González en Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Cartagena también peleó en Lehigh Valley subiendo al ring en numerosas ocasiones en el Sands Events Center (ahora conocido como Wind Creek Events Center) en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.
69 News "Edición en Español" entrevistó a Cartagena en varias ocasiones y data de 2013.
ENGLISH:
Philadelphia boxer Miguel Cartagena hangs up the gloves and waives goodbye to his professional carreer.
He posted on social media a video of clips of his fights and video promoting a fight his son was going to participate in. The post said 'As I hang up my boxing gloves, I'd like to thank the whole world, especially the people that stood with me for supporting Miguel No Fear Cartagena. Goodbye boxing'.
Cartagena is a Puerto Rican-American boxer who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In 2009, a 16-year-old Cartagena won both the U.S. National Championship and the National Golden Gloves Championship.
For his accomplishment, he was awarded the Pride of Philadelphia Award by the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.
His professional debut was on March 26, 2011 where he defeated Omar Gonzalez in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Cartagena also fought in the Lehigh Valley stepping in the ring numerous times at the Sands Events Center (now known as the Wind Creek Events Center) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
69 News "Edición en Español" interviewed Cartagena in various ocasions and dates back to 2013.