Mikenna Tansley defenderá sus cinturones el 20 de mayo en Filadelfia

El sábado 20 de mayo Kings Promotions será el anfitrión de una noche de peleas en el 2300 Arena de Philadelphia, Pennsylvania y Mikenna Tansley será parte de la cartelera.
La boxeadora canadiense defenderá sus dos cinturones ante Brittany Sims. Tansley ganó los cinturones en marzo en el Wind Creek Events Center en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.
La pelea será de ocho asaltos de dos minutos en la división de peso gallo. Tansley habló con 69 News "Edición en Español" la semana de su pelea donde expresó su entusiasmo por pelear en Filadelfia por primera vez en su carrera.
Para boletos para el evento haga clic aquí.
Si vas a la pelea, toma fotos o video y envíalos a deportes@wfmz.com para la oportunidad de salir en la televisión.
It’s fight week for Mikenna Tansley 🇨🇦 as she’ll defend her belts she recently won in the #LehighValley this weekend in #philadelphiaMikenna is under @KingsBoxing_ in #Readingpa pic.twitter.com/ZS4pJtEO49— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) May 15, 2023
On Saturday May 20th Kings Promotions will host a night of fights at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mikenna Tansley will be part of the card.
The Canadian boxer will defend her two belts against Brittany Sims. Tansley won the belts in March at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The fight will be eight - two minute rounds in the bantamweight division. Tansley spoke to 69 News "Edición en Español" the week of her fight where she expressed her excitment on fighting in Philadelphia for the first time in her career.
For tickets for the event click here.
If you go to the fight, take photos or video and send them to deportes@wfmz.com for chance to be on television.