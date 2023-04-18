Los Lehigh Valley Phantoms buscarán una victoria sorpresa en la serie de tres partidos esta semana para clasificar a las semifinales de división.
La prueba no será fácil ya que los Phantoms buscarán ganar los tres partidos en Carolina del Norte (Bojangles Coliseum)
Su oponente son los Charlotte Checkers que ingresan al juego con una racha ganadora de tres juegos.
Lehigh Valley, por otro lado, perdió sus últimos tres juegos.
Es importante mencionar que Lehigh Valley regresa a la postemporada por primera vez desde 2018.
El Juego 1 se llevará a cabo el 18 de abril a las 7 p.m.
Récord de Lehigh Valley: 37-29-3-3, 80 puntos, sexto lugar.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will look for a surprise three series win this week to move onto the division semifinals.
The test will not be easy as the Phantoms will look to win all three games in North Carolina (Bojangles Coliseum)
Their opponent are the Charlotte Checkers who enter the game on a three-game winning streak.
The Lehigh Valley on the other hand lost their last three games.
It's important to mention that the Lehigh Valley returns to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Game 1 will take place on April 18th at 7pm.
Lehigh Valley record: 37-29-3-3, 80 points, sixth place