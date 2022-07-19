NBA: Lonnie Walker IV y su proyecto de hacer Reading una ciudad positiva

Lonnie Walker IV llegó a su ciudad natal de Reading, Pensilvania, sabiendo que su agenda estaría llena de muchas actividades. Pero esto es lo que quería, ya que el objetivo del profesional de la NBA es volver a dar a la ciudad que lo vio crecer.
El lunes, dirigió su campamento de baloncesto y formó parte de una conversación pública con Stu Jackson, otro ex destacado de Reading High School.
El martes fue lo mismo para Walker IV, ya que organizó otro día de campamento y fue parte de otras actividades en la ciudad.
La súper estrella tendrá sus ojos puestos en tener un impacto en otro año en la NBA. Pero esta vez en un equipo diferente ya que formará parte de Los Angeles Lakers liderado por el famosísimo LeBron James.
Walker IV dijo que será como una esponja no solo aprendiendo de James sino también de sus otros compañeros de equipo a quienes considera futuros miembros del salón de la fama.
En el condado de Berks, Walker IV es visto así: un miembro del salón de la fama por lograr metas que a muchos les gustaría cumplir. Walker IV es una inspiración para muchos niños que viven en Reading y sus alrededores. Su amor por su ciudad es tan cercano que mencionó que el número cuatro que usará le recordará de dónde vino y cuando soñaba con convertirse en una estrella del baloncesto.
Ahora es el momento de revivir ese sueño con un histórico equipo de baloncesto de la NBA de California.
ENGLISH:
Lonnie Walker IV arrived in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania knowing his schedule was going to be filled with many activities. But this is what he wanted as the NBA professional's aim is to give back to the city that saw him grow up.
On Monday, he conducted his basketball camp and was a part of a public converstation with a Stu Jackson, another former Reading High School standout.
Tuesday was the same for Walker IV as he hosted another day of camp and was a part of other activities in the city.
The super star will have his eyes set on making an impact in another year in the NBA. But this time in a different team as he will be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers lead by the very famous LeBron James.
Walker IV said he will be like a spounge not only learning from James but his other teammates who he considers future hall of famers.
In Berks County, Walker IV is viewed like that: A hall of famer for acomplishing goals that many would like to achieve. Walker IV is an inspiration for many kids that live in Reading and surrounding areas. His love for his city is so close that he mentioned the number four he will wear will remind him of where he came from and when he would dream of becoming a basketball star.
The time is now to relive that dream with a historic NBA basketball team from California.