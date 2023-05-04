Newtown Condado Bucks se alista para cartelera boxística el 6 de mayo

El sábado 6 de mayo el Newtown Athletic Club sostendrá una noche de peleas profesionales a partir de las 7 p.m.
Nedals Promotions organiza el evento que cuenta con cinco boxeadores profesionales que buscan mejorar sus récords.
Jeremy Cuevas, Carlos Ramos, Daiyann Butt, Carlos Rosario y Devin Gantt están programados para pelear el sábado. Sus oponentes aún no se conocen.
69 Deportes se acercó a la empresa de promoción para ver quiénes son los oponentes y respondieron que darán toda la información el viernes 5 de mayo.
Las entradas para el evento cuestan $75 y $125.
ENGLISH
On Saturday May 6th the Newtown Athletic Club will host a night of professional fights starting at 7 p.m.
Nedals Promotions organize the event that has five profesional boxers looking to better their records.
Jeremy Cuevas, Carlos Ramos, Daiyann Butt, Carlos Rosario and Devin Gantt are scheduled to fight on Saturday. Their opponents are yet to be known.
69 Sports reached out to the the promotional company to see who the opponents are and they responded by giving all the information on Friday May 5th.