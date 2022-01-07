NFL: De que prestar atención en el partido Águilas-Vaqueros

El viernes hubo trabajo en Lincoln Financial Field cuando los trabajadores limpiaban el campo de la nieve que cayó en el área.
Filadelfia recibe a Dallas para un enfrentamiento divisional, pero sin importar el resultado, ambos equipos llegarán a los playoffs.
Los Eagles buscarán ganar su octavo juego consecutivo, mientras que los Cowboys buscarán recuperarse de la derrota ante los Arizona Cardinals.
Esté atento al juego terrestre.
El juego está programado para las 8:15 p.m.
ENGLISH:
On Friday there was work at Lincoln Financial Field as workers cleaned the field from the snow that came down in the area.
Philadelphia receives Dallas for a divisional showdown but no matter the outcome, both teams will make the playoffs.
The Eagles will look to win their eighth consecutive game while the Cowboys look to bounce back from loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
Keep an eye out on the run game.
The game is scheduled for 8:15 pm