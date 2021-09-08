Nicholas Singleton rompe récord del Condado Berks en su 2do juego con Governor Mifflin

You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

MERCER

IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

HUNTERDON             MORRIS                SOMERSET
SUSSEX                WARREN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BUCKS                 CHESTER               MONTGOMERY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN,
DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, MORRISTOWN, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN,
READING, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, AND WEST CHESTER.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
Northern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 1215 AM EDT.

* At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen. Another 1 inch is possible.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Northampton, Wilson,
Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, and Wind Gap.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 58.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 18.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 71.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey...
Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
Southeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 1215 AM EDT.

* At 1127 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Bath to near Zionsville, moving northeast at 35
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is
possible.

* Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth,
Bath, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Frenchtown, West Easton,
Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben and Glendon.

This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 45 and 47.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL BERKS...CENTRAL LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND
WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES...

At 1115 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Northampton to Bally, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management. These storms have a history of
producing tree and power line damage in Berks County.

IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, East Greenville, Bath,
Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Neffs, Coffeetown, Zionsville, Ancient
Oaks, Claussville, Schnecksville, Gilbertsville, Catasauqua,
Boyertown, Pennsburg and Coplay.

This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 48 and 65.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 60.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 145 AM EDT.

* At 948 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath,
Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and
Beersville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* Until 4 AM EDT Thursday.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the
region this evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent
heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two
inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other
low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Nicholas Singleton rompe récord del Condado Berks en su 2do juego con Governor Mifflin

Levanta el trofeo con compañeros de gov. mifflin

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Nicholas Singleton continúa con juego exitoso para Governor Mifflin High School.

El pasado viernes el corredor rompió el récord de yardas por tierra del Condado Berks hechos por Iggy Reynoso.

Singleton anotó tres touchdowns y tuvo un total de 137 yardas y su equipo aplastó a Wilson 42 a 14.

Con el triunfo, la escuela levantó el trofeo Gurski-Linn por segundo año consecutivo.

El próximo partido de Mifflin será el 10 de septiembre contra Cocalico.

